FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Smucker's adjusted profit rises 13 percent
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Smucker's adjusted profit rises 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 to say the company’s adjusted profit, not net profit, rose 13 percent)

June 6 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit as lower commodity costs boosted gross margins in its coffee business.

Gross profit margins in the coffee business rose to 27.6 percent from 23.1 percent a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted profit rose to $138 million, or $1.29 per share, from $122 million, or $1.10 per share.

Revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.34 billion. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.