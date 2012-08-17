FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smucker quarterly profit beats Wall Street view
August 17, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Smucker quarterly profit beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as price cuts helped demand.

First-quarter net income fell to $110.9 million, or $1.00 per share, from $111.5 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $1.37 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Smucker to earn $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $78.97 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

