FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.M. Smucker's profit jumps 14 pct on low commodity costs
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

J.M. Smucker's profit jumps 14 pct on low commodity costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower coffee and peanut costs.

Net income rose 14 percent to $126.6 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $110.9 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.24 per share.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $1.35 billion in the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.