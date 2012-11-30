FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J CEO Gorsky elected chairman, replacing Weldon
November 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

J&J CEO Gorsky elected chairman, replacing Weldon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has named Chief Executive Alex Gorsky as the chairman of its board of directors, effective Dec. 28, replacing current chairman Bill Weldon, the company said on Friday.

Gorsky, a former vice chairman of the diversified healthcare company, became chief executive on April 26, replacing Weldon, who had served as CEO for a decade. But Weldon had retained his role as chairman, as the company continued attempts to fix manufacturing problems that have sparked recalls of Tylenol and many other over-the-counter consumer brands during the past three years.

J&J said in a release that Weldon, who has been with the company for 41 years, will retire from Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter of 2013.

