WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson will pay $2.2 billion to the U.S. government to end multiple investigations into kickbacks to pharmacists and the marketing of pharmaceuticals for off-label uses, a person familiar with the settlement said on Monday.

The settlement with the company and its subsidiaries covers the marketing of schizophrenia treatment Risperdal and of heart drug Natrecor, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.