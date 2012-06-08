FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 2:22 PM / 5 years ago

SEC sees 30 to 32 confidential filings since Jobs Act

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has seen 30 to 32 companies file confidentially since the JOBS Act was passed in late March, SEC attorney Jennifer Zepralka said on Friday.

The confidential filing rules allow companies with less than $1 billion in annual revenue to submit registration paperwork for initial public offerings in private. The paperwork isn’t seen by outsiders until 21 days before the company’s roadshow, used to market IPO shares to investors.

The rule is seen as attractive to companies because they can resolve regulatory issues behind closed doors and, if need be, withdraw an offering without the stigma attached to it.

LegalZoom Inc, an online legal document preparation service, first filed for an IPO confidentially before publicly filing its registration statement in May.

Zepralka spoke at a meeting of the SEC’s Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies in Washington, which was also webcast.

