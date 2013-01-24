JobsOhio Beverage System $1.5 bln bond sale moved to next week

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The JobsOhio Beverage System’s $1.5 billion of statewide senior lien liquor profits revenue bonds, originally slated to price on Wednesday, has been moved to either Monday or Tuesday next week, a market source said on Thursday.

The sale consists of $1.1 billion of taxable bonds revenue bonds to be sold through J.P. Morgan Securities and another $423 million of tax-exempt bonds through Citi.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court revived a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law that led to the sale of the bonds.