MOVES-J O Hambro Capital names Bogdan Popescu Europe sales director
October 7, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - UK-based investment management firm J O Hambro Capital Management Ltd appointed Bogdan Popescu as director of European sales, where he will cover French-speaking Europe.

Popescu joins the company from Hilbert Investment Solutions, where he was head of marketing and client services, J O Hambro said.

Popescu has worked at Skandia Investment Group, East Capital Asset Management and SG Asset Management in roles in which he marketed, sold and distributed investment strategies into French and French-speaking parts of Europe. He will be based in London. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)

