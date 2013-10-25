FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis weekly department store sales up 8.4 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

John Lewis weekly department store sales up 8.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales increase figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
                  Week to Oct 19  12 weeks to Oct 19
 Total sales      7.5 pct         5.4 pct
 Dept stores      8.4 pct         6.0 pct
 Food stores      7.0 pct         5.0 pct
    "Sales up 8.4 per cent on 2012 gave us our biggest sterling
week of the half so far," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.
    "Sales moved forward more than 5 per cent on the previous
week, twice the rate of acceleration we achieved last year, and
a gathering sense of momentum now builds each week as we prepare
to enter our crucial final trading quarter."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
