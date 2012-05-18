FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-John Lewis weekly department store sales up 16.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly department store sales up 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to May 12  15 weeks to May 12
 Total sales      8.1 pct         8.8 pct
 Dept stores      16.6 pct        12.9 pct
 Food stores      3.7 pct         6.6 pct
 	
    "John Lewis delivered a strong bank holiday trade with sales
closing +16.6 percent versus last year. The varying national
weather influenced sales with the appearance of the sun over the
weekend in the south serving to dampen sales while the north of
the country benefited from the additional footfall drive the
poor weather provided," the firm said of the department stores
outcome.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.