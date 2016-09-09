FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boss of Britain's John Lewis wants to run for West Midlands mayor
September 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Boss of Britain's John Lewis wants to run for West Midlands mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Andy Street, who has led British department store John Lewis for a decade, has confirmed he wants to run to be Mayor of the West Midlands and would step down if selected by the ruling Conservative Party as their candidate.

The John Lewis Partnership, which owns Britain's largest department store chain as well as upmarket supermarket Waitrose, said Street has indicated to Chairman Charlie Mayfield that he is interested in running for the office but at this stage has not been formally selected.

"Should Andy be successful in his application, he has agreed with the chairman that he should step down from his role and a further announcement will be made to confirm the succession plan for the future leadership of the John Lewis brand," added the Partnership.

It said a formal process within the Conservative party will now take place. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
