10 months ago
John Lewis picks insider Paula Nickolds to head department stores
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

John Lewis picks insider Paula Nickolds to head department stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Tuesday picked insider Paula Nickolds as the new
managing director of its department stores.
    Nickolds joined the employee-owned company as a graduate
trainee in 1994 and was most recently commercial director of the
group's 48 department stores, the company said.
    She will replace Andy Street, who leaves on Friday to
contest the election of the mayor of the West Midlands, a region
of central England, for the ruling Conservative Party.
 
    Nickolds will take up the position in January after the busy
Christmas trading period, John Lewis said.
    Separately John Lewis, which also owns the Waitrose
supermarket chain, gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
    
                  Week to Oct. 22   12 weeks to Oct. 22
 Total sales      +2.1 pct          +3.5 pct
 Dept stores      +6.7 pct          +3.7 pct
 Food stores      -1.0 pct          +3.3 pct
 
 (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Sarah Young)

