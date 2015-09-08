FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's John Lewis promotes Murphy to wider group role
September 8, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's John Lewis promotes Murphy to wider group role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - John Lewis Partnership has promoted Andrew Murphy, effectively the No. 2 at the group’s department store chain, to a wider role across the organisation, it said on Tuesday.

The employee-owned group said Murphy, department stores retail director since 2010 and previously seen by analysts as the heir apparent to the department stores’ managing director Andy Street, will take up the newly created role of productivity director across the group.

Murphy’s remit will be to help develop plans that support the partnership’s productivity improvements, financial strategy and the organisation structure over the next five years. The partnership also includes the upmarket Waitrose supermarket.

Murphy’s position as John Lewis retail director will be taken by Mark Lewis, who will also retain his responsibilities as online director.

The partnership is due to publish interim results on Thursday. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
