John Lewis Partnership maintains profit guidance after strong Christmas

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - John Lewis Partnership , owner of Britain’s biggest department store chain and upmarket grocer Waitrose, maintained its full-year profit guidance after reporting relatively strong Christmas trading.

The employee-owned firm said on Wednesday total sales across the group rose 4.1 percent to 1.81 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) in the six weeks to Jan. 2.

The solid update contrasts with the weak statement from clothing retailer Next which kicked off the post-Christmas reporting season on Tuesday with a disappointing statement.

It blamed Britain’s unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown in sales growth.

At John Lewis, the department store arm was the better performer with gross sales up 6.9 percent to 951.3 million pounds, with sales at stores open over a year up 5.1 percent.

Waitrose’s gross sales, excluding fuel, were 859.8 million pounds, up 1.2 percent compared with last year and down 1.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The Partnership has outperformed rivals for the last six years, helped by a strong online offering, modern stores and a bias to the more prosperous south east of England.

“This has been a strong Christmas trading period for the Partnership despite the non-food market seeing significant shifts in trade patterns and the grocery market continuing to be challenging,” said Chairman Charlie Mayfield.

The Partnership said expectations for profit before partnership bonus, tax and exceptionals for the year ending 30 January 2016 remains unchanged at between 270 million pounds and 320 million pounds versus 342.7 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.6828 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)