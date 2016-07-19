FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Sales at UK retailer John Lewis rose 3.8 pct last week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sales at UK retailer John Lewis rose 3.8 pct last week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, table)
    LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
  reported on Tuesday a 3.8 percent
year-on-year increase in sales at its department store chain in
the week to July 16, a slight slowdown on the previous week's
growth.
    As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data,
John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping
behavior after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June
23, though the data is clouded by the impact of the timing of
the summer sale and year-on-year weather comparisons.
    The employee-owned John Lewis Partnership owns Britain's
biggest department store chain as well as the upmarket Waitrose
supermarket group.
    The firm said its department store sales in the last week
rose to 83.1 million pounds ($109.7 million), having increased
4.7 percent in the previous week. 
    Waitrose's sales rose 2.9 percent to 126.6 million pounds.
They had risen 2.0 percent in the previous week.
    John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief
commentary.
    It said there was evidence that "spending time outside" and
preparations for the height of the wedding season were the two
top trends driving sales at its department stores.
    A survey published on July 8 showed consumer confidence
suffered one of its biggest drops in 21 years in the wake of the
Brexit vote. 
    While Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip stocks has
recovered from its post-referendum slump, given a bias to
overseas earners, UK-focused stocks such as general retailers
are still significantly down, reflecting the possible impact of
the current economic and political uncertainty on consumer
confidence and spending.
    
    John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:
                  Week to July    24 weeks to July 16
                  16              
 Total sales      3.2 pct         3.4 pct
 Dept stores      3.8 pct         5.2 pct
 Food stores      2.9 pct         2.3 pct
   ($1 = 0.7576 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark
Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.