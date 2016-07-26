FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-UK's John Lewis says department store sales hurt by heatwave
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-UK's John Lewis says department store sales hurt by heatwave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Week to July 23 dept store sales down 4.3 pct
    * Waitrose sales up 7.2 pct

 (Adds detail, table)
    LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sales at British retailer John
Lewis'  department store chain were sharply
lower last week, as a spell of hot weather kept shoppers away,
it said on Tuesday.
    As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data,
John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping
behaviour after Britain voted to leave the European Union on
June 23, though the data is clouded by year-on-year weather
comparisons.
    The employee-owned firm said department store sales fell 4.3
percent year-on-year to 73.3 million pounds ($96.2 million) in
the week to July 23, having increased 3.8 percent in the
previous week. 
    With Britain enjoying its hottest temperatures of the year,
John Lewis was clear the weather was to blame for the sales
shortfall and made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief
commentary.
    "The hot weather which settled over the UK last week
resulted in a slowdown in sales as Britain basked in the
heatwave," it said, though it did note sales of fans and air
conditioning units were up over 3,000 percent year-on-year.
    The group also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose,
which benefits from hot and sunny weather. It sales rose 7.2
percent to 131.3 million pounds.
    John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:
              Week to July 23  25 weeks to Aug 23
 Total sales  2.8 pct          3.4 pct
 Dept stores  -4.3 pct         4.8 pct
 Food stores  7.2 pct          2.5 pct
 ($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Louise
Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.