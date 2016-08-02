FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's John Lewis says department store sales rise on holiday purchases
August 2, 2016 / 9:47 AM / a year ago

UK's John Lewis says department store sales rise on holiday purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis reported on Tuesday a 3.4 percent rise in year-on-year sales at its department store chain for the week to July 30, as customers bought holiday swimwear and recent warmer weather encouraged garden furniture buys.

As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, though the data is clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons.

The firm said its department store sales in the last week rose to 76.6 million pounds ($101.5 million), having fallen 4.3 percent in the previous week as customers were deterred from venturing to the shops due to a heatwave.

John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief commentary.

$1 = 0.7551 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter

