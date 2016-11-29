FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK John Lewis says record week driven by Black Friday
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

UK John Lewis says record week driven by Black Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
  said its department stores business enjoyed
the biggest sales week in its trading history over the seven
days to Nov. 26, including its most lucrative ever day, "Black
Friday" discount day on Nov. 25.
    The employee-owned firm on Tuesday said that department
store sales rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 199.8 million
pounds ($248.9 million). 
    "Our Black Friday event fell across two trading weeks
(Thursday to Monday). We traded well in both shops and online
with shops becoming busier as the weekend progressed," said
operations director Dino Rocos.
    John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its
sales rose 1.3 percent to 136.6 million pounds over the week,
boosted by strong sales of beers, wines and spirits.
    John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:    
                  Week to Nov.    17 weeks to Nov. 26
                  26              
 Total sales      4.3 pct         3.2 pct
 Dept stores      6.5 pct         4.0 pct
 Food stores      1.3 pct         2.6 pct
 ($1 = 0.8029 pounds)

 (Compiled by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.