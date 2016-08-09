FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain's John Lewis department store sales up 7.3 pct on electronic sales
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Britain's John Lewis department store sales up 7.3 pct on electronic sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday reported a 7.3 percent jump in year-on-year sales at its department store chain for the week to Aug. 6, as customers bought new cameras and wireless headphones for use on their holidays.

As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23.

The data can be clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons and the timing of promotional sales however.

John Lewis said warm weather in the week drove demand for fans bought to cool down homes, helping to push up department store sales to 73.7 million pounds, 7.3 percent higher than the same week last year, and accelerating from a 3.4 percent rise the previous week.

John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief commentary.

At its upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro boosted sales of Brazilian-style steak and Brazilian wine, lifting weekly sales by 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.