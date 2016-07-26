FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's John Lewis says department store sales hurt by heatwave
July 26, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

UK's John Lewis says department store sales hurt by heatwave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis reported on Tuesday a 4.3 percent year-on-year fall in sales at its department store chain for the week to July 23, hurt by a bout of hot weather.

As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behavior after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, though the data is clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons.

The firm said its department store sales in the last week fell to 73.3 million pounds ($96.2 million) having increased 3.8 percent in the previous week.

"The hot weather which settled over the UK last week resulted in a slowdown in sales as Britain basked in the heatwave," it said.

John Lewis made no mention of the Brexit vote in its brief commentary. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

