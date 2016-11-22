FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK's John Lewis says shoppers holding out for Black Friday
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

UK's John Lewis says shoppers holding out for Black Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - John Lewis, Britain's
largest department store group, said shoppers appeared to be
waiting for Black Friday deals as it reported a dip in last
week's sales.
    The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday department store
sales fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to 114.2 million pounds 
($141.9 million) in the week to Nov. 19.
    "With five weeks to go to Christmas people are beginning to
decorate their homes but seem to be waiting for the Black Friday
deals to do much of their gift buying," said director Maggie
Porteous.
    She noted that in the electricals and home technology
category, where customers expect to see the biggest Black Friday
deals, sales were down 8.2 percent.
    The Black Friday discount shopping day has been a fixture in
Britain since 2010. It falls on Nov. 25 this year. 
 
    John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its
sales were flat in the week to Nov. 19.
    
                  Week to Nov.    16 weeks to Nov. 19
                  19              
 Total sales      -1.2 pct        3.1 pct
 Dept stores      -2.6 pct        3.7 pct
 Food stores      0               2.7 pct
 ($1 = 0.8049 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

