John Lewis Partnership H1 profit up despite Waitrose decline

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership posted an 8.6 percent rise in underlying first half profit, helped by a bounce in profit at its department stores which more than offset a decline at its Waitrose grocery chain.

The 150-year-old employee-owned group, whose worker co-ownership model has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, said operating profit before exceptional items in the six months to July 26 was 176.1 million pounds on group revenue which rose 5.7 percent to 4.461 billion pounds.

Sales were up 8.2 percent at the firm’s department stores and up 1.3 percent at Waitrose.

Though Waitrose increased its market share its operating profit fell 9.4 percent to 145.2 million pounds.

Waitrose had warned last month that investment in store openings, refurbishments and in building online capacity, as well as in price cuts and promotions, required to allow it to compete in a tough UK grocery market, would affect profits this year.

Operating profit at the department stores increased 62 percent to 56.3 million pounds. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)