* To reorganise soft furnishings, restaurants
* 773 staff enter consultation, to be offered redundancy
* 386 different jobs to be created
Feb 23 John Lewis , Britain's
biggest department store chain, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in
a reorganisation of its soft furnishings business and changes to
the way it operates its in-store restaurants, it said on
Thursday.
The employee-owned group, which also owns the upmarket
supermarket Waitrose, said it expected the proposals to lead to
about 387 fewer roles overall.
It said around 773 employees, or partners as John Lewis
calls them, will enter a "period of consultation" and be offered
redundancy while 386 other jobs will be created.
Some of the staff who enter the consultation could be
re-deployed to the new positions.
John Lewis, whose worker co-ownership model has been lauded
by British governments, currently employs 30,000 across the
department stores and Waitrose.
Under the restructuring the company plans to move its
estimation and fitting service for curtains and carpets to a
regional model, with administration moved out of individual
stores to a central location, which can also serve online
customers.
In addition the company said it had decided to reduce
on-site preparation of foods in its restaurants.
The changes mark the first significant move of Paula
Nickolds who succeeded Andy Street as John Lewis' managing
director last month.
In January the company said that the bonus which it pays
annually to its staff was likely to be "significantly lower"
this year, as it needed to invest heavily in its online business
after 40 percent of total sales came from the internet over
Christmas.
