a year ago
UK's John Lewis in write down for scrapped Waitrose stores
September 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

UK's John Lewis in write down for scrapped Waitrose stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis's said on Thursday it was taking an exceptional charge of 25 million pounds ($33.10 million) after deciding to write down property assets it no longer plans to develop for its upmarket grocer Waitrose.

The step weighed on its first-half pretax profit, which fell 74.6 percent to 56.9 million pounds. Excluding the exceptional charge, pretax profit fell 14.7 percent to 81.9 million.

For the first six weeks of the second half that started on Aug. 1, Waitrose gross sales rose a like-for-like 1.4 percent and gross sales at the group's department sales up 0.7 percent on a same store basis.

John Lewis said that it would shift its focus towards investing in its existing Waitrose stores rather than opening new ones. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
