UPDATE 1-Olympic "feel good factor" lifts John Lewis sales

* Week to Aug 4 department store sales up 22.4 pct

* Waitrose sales up 9.7 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - John Lewis, Britain’s biggest department store group, posted stellar sales growth last week, which it attributed in part to consumers drawing confidence to shop from Britain’s haul of gold medals in the first week of the London Games.

The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store sales jumped 22.4 percent year on year to 63.3 million pounds ($99 million) in the week to August 4, the first week of its fiscal second half.

“London 2012 merchandise leapt forward again by 51 percent on last week. Undoubtedly, the feel-good factor of Team GB’s medal success has had a direct impact in uplifting sales, not only in our London shops but also in our branches throughout the country,” it said.

John Lewis, the official department store provider to the London Games, said sales in its electricals and home technology category increased 31.2 percent, with larger screen TVs selling especially well. Fashion sales rose 25.5 percent, while sales in the home category were up 14.6 percent.

Although inflation and unemployment are falling, Britain is still in recession and many retailers are hurting.

An industry survey on Tuesday showed British retail sales growth slowed in July as a sunny spell at the end of the month failed to make up for weeks of rain which depressed sales of summer clothes and other seasonal products.

John Lewis, which has a bias to the south east of England, has set the pace in the sector this summer, outperforming rivals as wet weather has driven footfall from the high street to the covered shopping malls where its stores are often located. Unseasonally cold weather is also favourable for its key household goods business.

The retailer has also been outperforming the wider market because its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain’s economic downturn, while improvements to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.

However, John Lewis’ numbers are flattered by the fact it has more shops than last year and by higher prices because of inflation. Also electrical items, which have sold well this year, tend to have relatively low profit margins.

“This week (week to Aug. 11) is going even better than last week, with a surge in London sales on the back of the Olympics, although it is worth noting that the year-on-year growth is flattered slightly by the anniversary of the London riots last year,” said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose. Here week to August 3 sales rose 9.7 percent to 108.7 million pounds.

It noted patriotic pride at the success of Team GB saw a surge in sales of home-grown groceries.