FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-John Lewis sales fall 2.3 pct as UK enjoys hot weather
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-John Lewis sales fall 2.3 pct as UK enjoys hot weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, table)
    LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Tuesday reported a 2.3 percent fall in year-on-year
sales at its department store chain for the week to Aug. 13,
reflecting a continuation of hot weather across most parts of
the country.
    As the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales
data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of
shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after the UK
voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
    The data can, however, be clouded by year-on-year weather
comparisons and the timing of promotional sales.
    John Lewis said department store sales totalled 71.4 million
pounds ($92.6 million) over the week, compared with 73.7 million
pounds in the previous week. 
    "In what proved to be a challenging week, footfall was down
as customers chose to enjoy the great outdoors, as well as
making the most of the school holidays by heading abroad with
their families," it said.
    At the group's upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, sales rose
1.1 percent to 122.7 million pounds.
    John Lewis' brief commentary made no mention of any Brexit
impact.
    Industry data published last week showed British retail
spending bounced back in July as sales promotions and good
weather outweighed concerns that the UK's Brexit vote would deal
an immediate hit to the economy. 
    John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:
                  Week to Aug 13  2 weeks to Aug 13
 Total sales      -0.1 pct        1.9 pct
 Dept stores      -2.3 pct        2.4 pct
 Food stores      1.1 pct         1.6 pct
 ($1 = 0.7708 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and David
Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.