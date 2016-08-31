FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
John Lewis weekly dept store sales down 3.5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

John Lewis weekly dept store sales down 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Wednesday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
    
                  Week to Aug 27  4 weeks to Aug 27
 Total sales      +3.5 pct        +2.7 pct
 Dept stores      -3.5 pct        +0.5 pct
 Food stores      +8.2 pct        +4.1 pct
 
  "The late summer heatwave and sunny Bank Holiday weekend
played out across John Lewis last week, with sales finishing the
week down 3.5 percent at 78.9 million pounds ($103.7 million),"
the company said of the department stores outcome. 
    "The start of the new school year falling later this year
means that parents and children are likely to be shopping for
school uniform in the current week as the new term begins." 


 (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.