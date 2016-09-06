FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis sales up 0.8 pct as warm weather continues
September 6, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

John Lewis sales up 0.8 pct as warm weather continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis said on Tuesday sales at its department stores rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 3, as warm weather continued to dampen demand for fashions even as back-to-school purchases rose.

As the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after Britons voted to leave the European Union in June.

The data tends to be clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons, however.

Sales at Waitrose, the group's upmarket grocery chain, rose 5.6 percent year-on-year, helped by customers buying more ice cream and salad in the hotter weather. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

