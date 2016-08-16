FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis sales fall 2.3 pct as UK enjoys hot weather
August 16, 2016

John Lewis sales fall 2.3 pct as UK enjoys hot weather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday reported a 2.3 percent fall in year-on-year sales at its department store chain for the week to Aug. 13, reflecting a continuation of hot weather across most parts of the country.

As the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after the UK voted to leave the European Union on June 23.

The data can, however, be clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons and the timing of promotional sales.

John Lewis said department store sales totalled 71.4 million pounds ($92.6 million) over the week, compared to 73.7 million pounds in the previous week.

“In what proved to be a challenging week, footfall was down as customers chose to enjoy the great outdoors, as well as making the most of the school holidays by heading abroad with their families,” it said.

At the group’s upmarket grocery chain Waitrose sales rose 1.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7708 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

