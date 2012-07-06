TABLE-John Lewis weekly department store sales up 17 pct

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to June 22 weeks to June 30 30 Total sales 8.4 pct 8.9 pct Dept stores 17.0 pct 13.0 pct Food stores 3.2 pct 6.7 pct "A really strong week's trade for the division. The second week of clearance (sale) saw all three buying directorates (fashion, electricals and home technology, and home) in double-digit increases, so a pleasing balance of sales was achieved," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.