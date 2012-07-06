FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly department store sales up 17 pct
July 6, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly department store sales up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
    
                  Week to June    22 weeks to June 30
                  30              
 Total sales      8.4 pct         8.9 pct
 Dept stores      17.0 pct        13.0 pct
 Food stores      3.2 pct         6.7 pct
 
    "A really strong week's trade for the division. The second
week of clearance (sale) saw all three buying directorates
(fashion, electricals and home technology, and home) in
double-digit increases, so a pleasing balance of sales was
achieved," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.

