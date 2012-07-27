FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 11.2 pct
July 27, 2012 / 6:03 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 11.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 - British retailer John Lewis on
Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week
compared with a year earlier.
                  Week to July    25 weeks to July 21
                  21              
 Total sales      9.6 pct         9.0 pct
 Dept stores      11.2 pct        13.2 pct
 Food stores      8.7 pct         6.7 pct
    "Sales remain strong in the final full week prior to the
London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Sales were +11.2
percent versus last year, with all three directorates seeing an
uplift, John Lewis said of the department stores performance.

