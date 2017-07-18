John Lewis weekly department store sales up 4 pct

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to July 15 24 weeks to July 15 Total sales +2.8 pct +1.8 pct Dept stores +4.0 pct +1.3 pct Food stores +2.0 pct +2.1 pct Last week the department store chain's boss said the firm had recently seen a drop in demand for big ticket items as consumer confidence waned, but trade in more spontaneous categories, such as beauty, was holding up. (Compiled by Paul Sandle)