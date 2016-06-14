John Lewis' Waitrose sales boosted by soccer and Queen's Birthday

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to June 19 weeks to June 11 11 Total sales 3.8 pct 3.8 pct Dept stores 1.5 pct 5.4 pct Food stores 5.0 pct 2.8 pct John Lewis said trade at its Waitrose superamarkets was boosted by warm and sunny weather for much of the week, plus the build up to the start of the Euro Football Championships and celebrations for the Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)