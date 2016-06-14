FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis' Waitrose sales boosted by soccer and Queen's Birthday
June 14, 2016 / 9:50 AM / in a year

John Lewis' Waitrose sales boosted by soccer and Queen's Birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
    
                  Week to June    19 weeks to June 11
                  11              
 Total sales      3.8 pct         3.8 pct
 Dept stores      1.5 pct         5.4 pct
 Food stores      5.0 pct         2.8 pct
 
    John Lewis said trade at its Waitrose superamarkets was
boosted by warm and sunny weather for much of the week, plus the
build up to the start of the Euro Football Championships and
celebrations for the Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday.

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

