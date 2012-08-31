FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
                  Week to Aug 25  4 weeks to Aug 25
 Total sales      8.3 pct         11.7 pct
 Dept stores      8.8 pct         14.9 pct
 Food stores      8.0 pct         9.9 pct
 
    "The bank holiday spirit drove a healthy increase of 8.8 per
cent, which was a solid end to a strong August for John Lewis.
The end of the month saw all three directorates achieving strong
lifts, led by Electricals and Home Technology," John Lewis said
of the department stores outcome.

