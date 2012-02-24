FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 13 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 - British retailer John Lewis 
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to Feb 18  3 weeks to Feb 18
 Total sales      9.6 pct         8.3 pct
 Dept stores      13.O pct        7.7 pct
 Food stores      7.8 pct         8.6 pct
 	
    "There were a number of factors that came together to give
last week's cracking result of up 13 percent on last year. The
cold weather helped, the fall of Valentine's Day with an extra
day of trading this year, and of course the fact that half term
in the English shops landed a week earlier than last year," John
Lewis said of the department stores outcome.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.