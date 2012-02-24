TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 13 pct

LONDON, Feb 24 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Feb 18 3 weeks to Feb 18 Total sales 9.6 pct 8.3 pct Dept stores 13.O pct 7.7 pct Food stores 7.8 pct 8.6 pct "There were a number of factors that came together to give last week's cracking result of up 13 percent on last year. The cold weather helped, the fall of Valentine's Day with an extra day of trading this year, and of course the fact that half term in the English shops landed a week earlier than last year," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.