#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Mar 2 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                    Week to Feb 25  4 weeks to Feb 25
 Total sales        5.2 pct         7.5 pct
 Dept stores        0.0 pct         5.7 pct
 Food stores        8.2 pct         8.5 pct
 	
    "Not surprisingly it was a less attention-grabbing headline
last week following our fabulous result the week before (13
percent rise), given the change in timing of half term for most
of our shops. In spite of that, finishing with level sales on
last year was entirely respectable, and means we end February
with a pleasing 5.7 percent increase on last year," John Lewis
said of the department stores outcome.

