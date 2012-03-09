FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 4.4 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Mar 9 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to Mar 3   5 weeks to Mar 3
 Total sales      6.1 pct         7.2 pct
 Dept stores      4.4 pct         5.4 pct
 Food stores      6.9 pct         8.1 pct
    	
    On Wednesday John Lewis posted a 3.8 percent rise in profit
for the year to Jan. 28. 	
    It said after five weeks of its new financial year group
sales excluding VAT sales tax were 7.7 percent higher
year-on-year, with like-for-like sales up 2.4 percent at the
department stores and up 2.2 percent at Waitrose.

