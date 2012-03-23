FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 20.9 pct
March 23, 2012

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 20.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Mar 23 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to Mar 17  7 weeks to Mar 17
 Total sales      15.1 pct        8.7 pct
 Dept stores      20.9 pct        8.9 pct
 Food stores      12.0 pct        8.5 pct
 	
    "There was a definite sense of spring in the air last week,
with some much milder weather in many parts of the country and
sunshine tempting customers to spend," John Lewis said of the
department stores outcome.	
    "Total sales made a remarkable increase on last year, and
the volume of trade was previously unrecorded for a week in
March."

0 : 0
