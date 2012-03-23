TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 20.9 pct

LONDON, Mar 23 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Mar 17 7 weeks to Mar 17 Total sales 15.1 pct 8.7 pct Dept stores 20.9 pct 8.9 pct Food stores 12.0 pct 8.5 pct "There was a definite sense of spring in the air last week, with some much milder weather in many parts of the country and sunshine tempting customers to spend," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. "Total sales made a remarkable increase on last year, and the volume of trade was previously unrecorded for a week in March."