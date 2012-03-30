FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Mar 30 - British retailer John Lewis 
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to Mar 30  8 weeks to Mar 30
 Total sales      6.1 pct         8.3 pct
 Dept stores      6.5 pct         8.6 pct
 Food stores      5.9 pct         8.2 pct
 	
    "It was a week of unseasonably hot weather right across the
country, even in Scotland where record temperatures matched
those in the Mediterranean," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.	
    "Inevitably that brought opportunities and challenges across
our assortments and shops. We were also up against last year's
launch of the iPad 2 and it was, therefore, really satisfying to
see us post a solid 6.5 percent increase ahead of last year."

