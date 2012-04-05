TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 2.4 pct

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Thursday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Mar 31 9 weeks to Mar 31 Total sales 4.9 pct 7.9 pct Dept stores 2.4 pct 7.8 pct Food stores 6.3 pct 8.0 pct "The warmer weather, which boosted fashion sales, did more than enough to overcome the threat of fuel shortages and lack of Mother's Day in week nine this year," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. "We came in with sales 2.4 percent up on last year with Poole the top performing branch, beating last year by 19 percent."