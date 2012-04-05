FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 2.4 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Thursday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                     Week to Mar 31  9 weeks to Mar 31
 Total sales         4.9 pct         7.9 pct
 Dept stores         2.4 pct         7.8 pct
 Food stores         6.3 pct         8.0 pct
 	
"The warmer weather, which boosted fashion sales, did more than
enough to overcome the threat of fuel shortages and lack of
Mother's Day in week nine this year," John Lewis said of the
department store outcome.	
    "We came in with sales 2.4 percent up on last year with
Poole the top performing branch, beating last year by 19
percent."

