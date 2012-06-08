FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly sales boosted by Jubilee
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly sales boosted by Jubilee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to June 2  18 weeks to June 2
 Total sales      18.1 pct        9.3 pct
 Dept stores      15.0 pct        12.7 pct
 Food stores      19.8 pct        7.5 pct
 	
"A subdued start to the week, as the good weather continued,
gave way to a final three days of 27 per cent plus growth in the
run-up to the Jubilee weekend, delivering a 15 per cent overall
increase on last year. Fashion led the way with a 20.1 per cent
increase overall and strong growth across childrenswear,
menswear and womenswear. Key drivers here were the weather and
price-matching activity," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.

