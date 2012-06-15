FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18 pct
June 15, 2012

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 - British retailer John Lewis on
Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week
compared with a year earlier.	
    	
                  Week to June 9  19 weeks to June 9
 Total sales      7.7 pct         9.2 pct
 Dept stores      18.1 pct        13.0 pct
 Food stores      2.3 pct         7.2 pct
 	
    "A number of key themes last week came together to give a
boost to our trade. The Jubilee effect was, of course, at the
top of this list, bringing with it a different fall of half term
which meant that not only were there two bank holidays, but that
many children and their families had the rest of the week off,"
John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.	
    "That - coupled with the rain, some strong assortment
promotions and the imminency of both Father's Day and the London
2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games - gave the division a
resounding increase of 18.1 percent on last year."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
