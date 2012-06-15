TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18 pct

LONDON, June 15 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to June 9 19 weeks to June 9 Total sales 7.7 pct 9.2 pct Dept stores 18.1 pct 13.0 pct Food stores 2.3 pct 7.2 pct "A number of key themes last week came together to give a boost to our trade. The Jubilee effect was, of course, at the top of this list, bringing with it a different fall of half term which meant that not only were there two bank holidays, but that many children and their families had the rest of the week off," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. "That - coupled with the rain, some strong assortment promotions and the imminency of both Father's Day and the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games - gave the division a resounding increase of 18.1 percent on last year."