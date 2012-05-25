FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 11.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London, May 25 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to May 19  16 weeks to May 19
 Total sales      8.3 pct         8.8 pct
 Dept stores      11.6 pct        12.8 pct
 Food stores      6.6 pct         6.6 pct
 	
    "John Lewis enjoyed another solid week, comfortably up on
last year. Comparisons are as tricky as ever with the weather
and the tail end of the digital switchover on our side while at
the same time we were up against some strong trade thanks to
some active price matching of a competitor's sale last year.
Nevertheless, we should be pleased with an 11 percent increase,"	
John Lewis said of the department store outcome.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.