#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-John Lewis weekly sales boosted by online growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to May 26  17 weeks to May 26
 Total sales      8.3 pct         8.7 pct
 Dept stores      9.3 pct         12.6 pct
 Food stores      7.8 pct         6.7 pct
 	
"The summer finally arrived across the country and as a result
we saw a shift in assortment performance. We should be pleased
with the healthy 9.3 percent increase we achieved on the
previous year despite the heat. Understandably, as customers
enjoyed the weather in the later part of the week, our success
came from our online business with a 46 percent increase, but
shops held their own with an above-the-line 0.7 percent," John
Lewis said of the department store outcome.

