(Corrects to clarify John Laing Group, not John Laing Infrastructure Fund)

April 1 (Reuters) - John Laing Group

* Disposal

* Today announces disposal of three investments in renewable energy assets to john laing environmental assets group limited (jlen) for an aggregate cash consideration of £42.5million

* Branden solar parks - disposal of 64% stake

* Wear point wind farm - disposal of 100% stake

* Carscreugh wind farm - disposal of 100% stake Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)