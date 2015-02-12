FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
John Laing offer price set at 195 pence per share
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

John Laing offer price set at 195 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British infrastructure company John Laing Group set its offer price at 195 pence per share, the bottom of its indicative range, valuing the company at 715.5 million pounds.

The company in January said it expected a price range of between 195 pence and 245 pence per share.

John Laing, which was taken private by investment firm Henderson in 2007, said the listing raised gross proceeds of about 130 million pounds, in line with earlier guidance.

Following the listing of about 35 percent of the company, the existing shareholders will retain about 65 percent of the issued share capital, assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised.

John Laing’s projects include the 60,000 seat New Perth Stadium in Australia and Britain’s 4.7 billion-pound Intercity Express Programme.

Conditional dealings in the shares begins at 0800 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.