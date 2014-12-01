John Laing Fund makes 1 bln stg offer for Balfour assets

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund on Monday offered to buy Balfour Beatty’s portfolio of public-private partnership assets, in sectors like education and health, for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash.

JLIF said it would fund the deal by issuing shares.

The group is one of Europe’s largest listed infrastructure funds which partners with public sector groups across the world to deliver local and national infrastructure projects. ($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)