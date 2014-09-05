John Menzies hires ex-Serco unit head as group CEO

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Scottish firm John Menzies Plc said former Serco unit head Jeremy Stafford would become its group chief executive, effective Oct. 2.

Stafford was most recently CEO of British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc’s UK and Europe units, said John Menzies, whose interests are split between aviation services and a print media distribution business.

John Menzies, which did not have a group chief executive since 2007, said last month that it was searching for a group head. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)