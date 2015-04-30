FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

John Menzies investor says in talks with management to lift performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Lakestreet Capital Partners AG, an investor in John Menzies Plc, said it was in talks with the company’s management to improve revenue performance and profit margins.

Lakestreet Capital, a top 10 investor in the company with a 3 percent stake, said it had raised concerns about whether keeping two non-synergistic businesses in one group was still in the best interests of the company’s shareholders.

Scottish firm John Menzies has two divisions - a newspaper and magazine distribution business and aviation support services that include cargo and ground handling at airports.

Lakestreet said the talks are expected to continue ahead of the annual general meeting on May 15. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

