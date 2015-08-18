Wood Group says has cut about 13 pct jobs since Dec

Aug 18 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc said it had reduced its headcount by 13 percent since December and saved $40 million in overhead costs in the first half.

The oilfield services company, which reported a 7.4 percent fall in first-half core profit to $225.9 million, said its outlook for the year remained unchanged.

The company, which has been fighting to cut costs and preserve margins amid low oil prices, said it expected to save more than $80 million in overhead costs this year. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)